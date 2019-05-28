MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say at least two people are hospitalized after a speeding van set off a chain-reaction crash involving a Metro Transit bus Tuesday night.
It happened at the intersection of Franklin and Portland avenues at about 7:30 p.m. Police believe a van travelling at a high rate of speed hit a sprinter van, which rolled over into a city bus.
The driver of the speeding van fled the scene on foot and has not been caught. The passenger in that van was arrested at the scene.
Two people were hospitalized as a result of the crash: One with a serious skull injury, and one with a possible broken arm. A bus passenger complained of a sore back from the impact. It is not clear how many people were in both the bus and the sprinter van.
Police are investigating.