MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 15-year-old girl who went missing in Becker over the weekend has been located.
Early Tuesday morning, Big Lake Police Chief Joel Scharf says officers, along with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, located the missing girl.
Here’s our previous story:
Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old girl who was last seen early Sunday morning in Becker.
Cassidy Boylan is currently listed as a missing person. Big Lake police say they have been in contact with Florida authorities based on information provided to officers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Big Lake Police Department at 763-765-3595.