MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When you want to make a point, you want it to stick. Now a new study reveals the one thing that might work best: being polite.
Researchers studied conversations on Stack Exchange, which is a network of question and answer sites.
They found the more polite an answer was, the more likely it was to be highly rated and picked as the best answer.
Also, a less polite answer is more likely to be tolerated or even appreciated if the person giving the answer is perceived to be an expert in the field.
