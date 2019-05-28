  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Studies


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When you want to make a point, you want it to stick. Now a new study reveals the one thing that might work best: being polite.

Researchers studied conversations on Stack Exchange, which is a network of question and answer sites.

They found the more polite an answer was, the more likely it was to be highly rated and picked as the best answer.

Also, a less polite answer is more likely to be tolerated or even appreciated if the person giving the answer is perceived to be an expert in the field.

Click here for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.