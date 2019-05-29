MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The abortion debate is heating up in Minnesota, amid demonstrations by members of a new campaign to raise awareness of abortion restrictions, and have filed a lawsuit challenging those restrictions.

The group Gender Justice announced the launch of their campaign “UnRestrict Minnesota,” which is intended to build awareness of what they call “the state’s unconstitutional abortion restrictions and their harmful effects on people and communities.”

The group gathered at Union Depot’s Veterans Gallery in St. Paul at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“There’s a law that mandates doctors provide medically irrelevant and biased information to patients. There’s a law that prevents advanced practice clinicians from prescribing medication abortion or providing the procedure early in pregnancy even though it’s well within their scope of practice. There’s a law that mandates that people make an extra medically unnecessary appointment for care,” Erin Maye Quade, advocacy director at Gender Justice, said. “There’s a law that mandates that doctors talk about a man’s obligation to pay child support before a woman is allowed to have an abortion. There is a law that mandates that doctors provide detailed information on each patient to the state commissioner of health; it’s reported out, and you have to report how many miscarriages you’ve had, how many children you have, the county that you live in, your age, the specific reason you’re having the abortion, how you’re paying for the abortion. Additionally the state department of health requires that race, marital status and the level of education you’ve received is reported out.”

The announcement was also met with opposition from Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life.

“The lawsuit challenges laws that are very reasonable, common sense laws, they’re things that most people can agree with, ” Paul Stark, communications director with Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, said. “The lawsuit would take away a woman’s right to informed consent prior to abortion.”

Also representing their organizations at the morning announcement were The Lawyering Project, WE Health Clinic, and SPIRAL Collective.