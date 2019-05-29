MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of over 100 nursing home workers in Elk River have announced a two-day strike set for early June.
The nursing home workers, employed by Guardian Angels in Elk River, will be holding the two-day “Unfair Labor Practice” strike on Thursday, June 6 and Friday, June 7.
The nursing home workers are members of the union SEIU Healthcare Minnesota, which voted overwhelmingly to authorize the strike earlier in May.
The strike announcement comes after the two sides held over 10 bargaining sessions. SEIU Healthcare Minnesota says the employer has been unwilling to meet the group’s demands for “safe staffing levels, respect for workers who want a collective voice in their workplace, and investment in dedicated staff so they can continue to provide make Guardian Angels a Five Star facility.”
Pickets will take place on the public sidewalk outside the facility and the community is invited to join.