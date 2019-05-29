MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A California man protesting without a permit at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Monday was charged with trespassing after police say he refused to leave.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. near the Terminal 2 baggage claim.
According to airport police, an officer patrolling the area spotted a man dressed in a yellow raincoat holding a large sign that read “he will not ÷ us.”
Police say the man, identified as 61-year-old John Wider, told officials that he traveled on his bike from California to Minnesota over the span of seven weeks to spread his message.
According to the incident report, when police asked what his sign meant Wider stated that it was a political reference to President Trump, Democrats and Republicans.
Police say the officer then informed Wider that he would not be allowed to continue to protest without a permit. After refusing to leave, police arrested the 61-year-old.
Wider was then transported to the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center in Minneapolis where he was charged with misdemeanor trespassing.