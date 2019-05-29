  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Burnsville, Liban Abdulahi, Murder, Shire Basal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis teen has pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated robbery.

In a plea deal with Hennepin County prosecutors, 17-year-old Shire Basal entered the plea Tuesday to second-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Liban Abdulahi of Burnsville last September. Basal said he and Abdulahi had an altercation several months earlier.

Basal also pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated robbery for holding up a woman on a Minneapolis street with a BB gun. A second robbery count will be dismissed.

Sentencing is June 10. The agreement calls for Basal to receive a 25-year prison sentence.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.