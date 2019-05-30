Comments
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Ben Platt performs with the cast of \"Dear Evan Hansen\" onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
“Dear Evan Hanson” is playing now in the Twin Cities at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.
It’s the winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.
Tickets start at $74, but there are $25 lottery tickets available.
Click here for more information.