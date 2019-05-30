MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins have announced a weekend-long celebration regarding Joe Mauer’s number retirement at Target Field.
The event, which runs from June 14 through June 16, will bring generations of Twins players and fans together at the Target Field.
The celebration will have over 30 Twins alumni, 15 Twins Hall-of-Famers, five inductees of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and all seven of the club’s previously-retired numbers are scheduled to be on-hand for pregame ceremonies.
The event also includes a Prince Night on Friday and Kids Day presented by Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare on Sunday.
“Joe Mauer Day,” will be on Saturday, June 15. Before the game on Saturday Mauer’s number retirement ceremony will take place during the pregame show. For the full weekend-long celebration check out the schedule here
Click here for the three-day tickets that also include the game series of Twins vs. Kansas City Royals or order them via MLB Ballpark App, calling 612-338-9467 or 800-338-9467, and in-person at the Target Field Ticket Office.