MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Thirty blocks of Lyndale Avenue South will close Sunday to car traffic, kicking off the 9th year of Open Streets Minneapolis.
The event closes neighborhoods to motorized traffic to allow pedestrians and bikers to explore city streets.
Open Streets Lyndale begins Sunday from West 22nd to West 54th streets. Last year, 45,000 people attended the Lyndale Avenue event. The festivities include live performances and art projects
Minneapolis City Council has approved seven Open Streets events this year. All events run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Lake/Minnehaha: July 21
- Northeast: Aug. 4
- Franklin: Aug. 25
- University of Minnesota/Motley: Sept. 8
- West Broadway: Sept. 14
- Nicollet: Sept. 22
A social media campaign called #WeWalkMpls will highlight stories of people who walk to commute and get around the city. Residents can use the hashtag on social media to share their own walking stories this year.
