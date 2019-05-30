  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Darrel Mayhew, Duluth, Fatal Assault, Larry Watczak, Park Point, Second-Degree Unintentional Murder


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man who fatally assaulted a 70-year-old during a home invasion in the Park Point neighborhood of Duluth has pleaded guilty to second-degree unintentional murder.

Authorities say Darrel Mayhew, 31, admitted to a judge that he hit Larry Watczak, 70, in the head with a glass bottle in January before covering him in a blanket and stealing his tablet and other items. Watczak died 10 days later from his injuries.

Darrel Mayhew (credit: St. Louis County)

Mayhew entered his plea Thursday. As part of the plea deal, Mayhew agreed to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office recommendation of an upward departure to 20 years in prison. The presumptive Minnesota guidelines sentence is 15 years.

He sentencing is scheduled for June 17.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.