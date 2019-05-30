Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 60-year-old man is in the hospital after a collision between his pickup truck and a semi in Kandiyohi County Thursday morning.
According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred at around 7 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of County Road 2 and County Road 23 in Gennessee Township.
Details are limited in regards to what led to the collision between the semi and pickup.
The driver of the pickup, a 60-year-old Fairfax, Minnesota man, was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital due to injuries suffered in the crash. His condition is unknown.
The semi driver, a 61-year-old man from Buffalo Lake, was not injured in the incident.
The crash is under investigation.