MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A state program in Minnesota aims to help homeowners make their lawns into bee-friendly habitats as part of an effort to support pollinators threatened by the loss of prairie land.
The Star Tribune reports that program, which was approved by the Legislature under a spending plan, would set aside $90,000 for one year to help homeowners cover the cost of planting wildflowers and native grasses, especially in urban and suburban areas.
Under the program, the cost of lawn conversion could be covered up to 75%, unless the area is considered “high potential,” in which case costs would be covered up to 90%.
Specifically, the program is looking to support the rusty patched bumblebee, an endangered species in Minnesota that’s facing extinction.
Why is this bee important? Because it, like other bee species, are significant pollinators in food production.
While it remains unclear how or when homeowners will be able to apply for lawn conversion funds, the lawmakers behind the program say it should be ready to go by next spring.
What does a bee-friendly lawn look like? According to researchers who spoke to the Strib, it’ll have many small, native flowers, such as Dutch white clover, creeping thyme, ground plum, and dandelions.