MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Love getting up to watch the loons line up on the lake? Well, there’s a volunteer opportunity for you this summer.
The Department of Natural Resources is looking for volunteers to count loons on a number of Minnesota lakes over a 10-day period, from June 28 to July 8. The surveying must be done in the morning hours, between 5 a.m. and noon.
The lakes that need surveying are in six regions in greater Minnesota. A map of the lakes that need surveying can be found here.
Volunteers who sign up for the survey will be given maps, instructions and training materials before they head out to their assigned lakes. The DNR says volunteers should bring binoculars and (if they want) a canoe or boat.
The counting of the loons helps wildlife officials detect changes in the loon population as well as anticipate any problems, the DNR says.
For more information on the program, including how to sign up, click here.