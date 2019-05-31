SEVERE T-STORM:A warning is in effect for Washington County til 8:30 p.m.
Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis News, Park & Recreation Board, Trees, Urban Forest


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Forestry crews planted over nine thousand trees so far in 2019, the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board said. Their goal was to build a healthy and resilient urban forest with over 27 different tree categories, the board said.

The crews were able to start relatively early and had cool, rainy weather that was perfect for tree-planting, the board said. The planting is a part of an eight-year canopy replacement plan that responds to emerald ash borders and ensures tree variety.

2019 chart showing the range of tree categories growing on Minneapolis streets and parkland
(Credit: Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board)

The board says tree diversity protects diseases and insects, and it also improves air quality and lessens urban heat islands.

