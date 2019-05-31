MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert, as ozone pollution is expected to worsen to unhealthy levels for central and south central Minneapolis through the evening.
The pollution is coming from wildfires in northern Alberta, Canada, which have produced a large amount of smoke, nitrogen oxides, and volatile organic compounds which are being carried by the winds into the Minnesota region.
Now that temperatures are becoming warmer, the sunny skies and hot temperature is causing the pollutants to react in the air to produce high levels of ground level ozone.
This is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children, and older adults. People who are active outdoors should limit prolonged exertion.
The air quality will improve throughout Friday evening into the weekend. The air quality alert is set to expire at 9 p.m.
