MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who was shot Thursday evening near the Lyn-Lake neighborhood of Minneapolis died overnight.
The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue South.
Police say the man who they found shot was taken to Hennepin Healthcare by ambulance, but he died early in the morning of his injuries.
He was not named by police, pending a report from the medical examiner’s office.
Officers are seeking the public’s help to determine the events surrounding the shooting. Any tips should be given to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).