MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are seeking the public’s help finding a 31-year-old woman who was last seen May 24 on Mahnomen Road in Cloquet.
Officials say Wahbinmigisi “Pennie” Robertson was living on the Fond du Lac Reservation in Cloquet when she went missing. Family and community members have conducted searches in the area since she was reported missing May 28.
Robertson wears prescription glasses, has the name “Jeremy” tattooed on the left side of her neck, has a tattoo on the middle finger of her left hand, a tattoo on her right clavicle and a large scar on the left side of her neck.
Anyone one with information regarding Robertson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office investigations division at 218-336-4350.