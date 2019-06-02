  • WCCO 4On Air

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say three people were shot outside the Miramar Theatre on Milwaukee’s east side, and the shooter is still at large.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports a fight broke out at a concert inside the theater Saturday night and patrons filed out of the venue soon after. Police say someone then fired multiple rounds into the crowd.

Police say two women, both 20, and a man, 25, were shot. They were taken to a hospital, and their injuries were not life-threatening. Police say the shooter fled in an unknown direction.

