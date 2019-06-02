Filed Under:Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Coon Lake, Teen Drowns

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a 17-year-old boy drowned Saturday night after swimming with friends at Coon Lake Beach.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to 5400 block of 193rd Avenue NE in Columbus, Minnesota around 8 p.m. on a report of a possible drowning.

Officials say the teen was found by patrons on the beach and was taken to shore where he was then given CPR. The victim, identified as Tim Cao Nguyen of Blaine, Minnesota, was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen had been swimming at the beach with two friends when he began to struggle in deeper water before eventually going under.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

No additional information is available at this time.

