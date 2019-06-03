Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in the north metro are asking the public’s help in identifying the person of interest in a robbery and assault that happened last week at a Coon Rapids gas station.
The Coon Rapids Police Department posted surveillance photos of the person of interest on Facebook, saying that the robbery and assault happened around 3:45 a.m. on May 27 at the Kwik Trip on Springbrook Boulevard.
Anyone with information on the person of interest is asked to call Coon Rapids police at 763-767-6417.