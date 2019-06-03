Filed Under:Assault, Coon Rapids, Robbery

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in the north metro are asking the public’s help in identifying the person of interest in a robbery and assault that happened last week at a Coon Rapids gas station.

The Coon Rapids Police Department posted surveillance photos of the person of interest on Facebook, saying that the robbery and assault happened around 3:45 a.m. on May 27 at the Kwik Trip on Springbrook Boulevard.

Anyone with information on the person of interest is asked to call Coon Rapids police at 763-767-6417.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.