MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say the body of a missing Cloquet woman was found on the Fond du Lac Reservation Saturday night.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Wahbinmigisi “Pennie” Robertson’s was found on the reservation around 6 p.m. The 31-year-old was last seen on May 24 on Mahnomen Road in Cloquet.
Officials say Wahbinmigisi “Pennie” Robertson was living on the Fond du Lac Reservation when she went missing. Family and community members conducted searches in the area since she was reported missing May 28.
A county medical examiner will determine the cause of death. Additional investigation is ongoing.