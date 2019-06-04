Filed Under:dierks bentley, Minnesota State Fair, State Fair


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Country music star Dierks Bentley will perform at the Grandstand at this year’s Minnesota State Fair.

The singer/songwriter behind the hits “What Was I Thinkin’” and “Black” is the last name to be announced for the Grandstand’s 2019 lineup.

Bentley is slated to perform on Aug. 24, a Saturday.

Tickets for the concert cost $50, $65 and $75, depending on seats chosen. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Other artists scheduled to play the Grandstand this year include Hootie & the Blowfish, Brandi Carlile, Lionel Richie and ZZ Top.

