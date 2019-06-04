Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Commissioners Board has awarded a former inmate at the Ramsey County Jail $525,000 for damages after he suffered a brutal beating while in custody.
Surveillance video captured former Ramsey County deputy Travis Vandewiele assaulting Terrell Wilson in April of 2016.
In the 13-minute video, which was recently made public, Vandewiele can be seen kneeing the handcuffed Wilson in the stomach as the then 24-year-old begged for his life.
Vandewiele resigned earlier this year following the release of the video.
According to the Ramsey County Commission Chair Jim McDonough, the board voted unanimously to give Wilson $525,000.