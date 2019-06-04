T-STORM WARNINGS:Various warnings/watches issued throughout the state. Click here for latest.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, Maplewood, Maplewood Police Department


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Maplewood police are investigating after a man, Saldana Irving, was shot near the 300 block of Larpenteur Avenue early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the 21-year-old St. Paul man was shot in the chest shortly after midnight and was then taken to Regions Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

The police investigated overnight and arrested a 20-year-old Maplewood man at 11:45 a.m. for reckless discharge of a firearm.

He was later released pending further investigation due to the police not having all the evidence ready for charging consideration.

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.