MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Maplewood police are investigating after a man, Saldana Irving, was shot near the 300 block of Larpenteur Avenue early Tuesday morning.
According to police, the 21-year-old St. Paul man was shot in the chest shortly after midnight and was then taken to Regions Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.
The police investigated overnight and arrested a 20-year-old Maplewood man at 11:45 a.m. for reckless discharge of a firearm.
He was later released pending further investigation due to the police not having all the evidence ready for charging consideration.