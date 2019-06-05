Filed Under:Body Found, Jose Natividad Genis Cuate, May Township, Washington County Sheriff's office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A body found Sunday afternoon in May Township has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Minneapolis.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s office, the body of Jose Natividad Genis Cuate was found around 4:30 p.m. near the 17600 block of Manning Trail.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Cuate died as a result of a homicide.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.

No additional information is available at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.