MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A body found Sunday afternoon in May Township has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Minneapolis.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s office, the body of Jose Natividad Genis Cuate was found around 4:30 p.m. near the 17600 block of Manning Trail.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Cuate died as a result of a homicide.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.
No additional information is available at this time.