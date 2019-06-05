Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new study has found that a third of teens actually sleep with their smartphones in their beds – and parents aren’t that much better.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new study has found that a third of teens actually sleep with their smartphones in their beds – and parents aren’t that much better.
The study, from Common Sense Media, found that 62% of parents keep their phones in reach of their bed. Twelve percent reported sleeping with their phones.
Also, while 39% of teens say they have their phones within reach of bed, an additional 29% of teens actually have the phone in bed with them, the study found.
Many teens and parents are having their sleep interrupted by notifications, too.
To see the entire study’s findings, click here.