MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new book written by Derrick Rose features some insight into the volatile Jimmy Butler situation that ended with his departure from the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Star Tribune reported on some details included in the forthcoming “I’ll Show You,” which isn’t scheduled to be released until September.
According to the paper’s Michael Rand, Rose claims he and Butler talked extensively during Butler’s much-publicized request to be traded from the Timberwolves.
“Look, it wasn’t his fault,” Rose writes, according to Rand. “It’s the league’s fault. Nothing against Karl-Anthony Towns, he’s cool — and he’s good. But you get these kids and you spoil them before they achieve something.”
Towns last September secured a $190 million deal for five years with the Wolves.
Rand also pointed out that, during Butler’s bench-against-starters incident, he “scored one time in that practice they were all writing about. Yes, one basket. Right hand up to God. What’s so exciting about that? But the media is going crazy. You would think he scored 30.”
Butler now plays for the Philadelphia 76ers.