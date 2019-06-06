



Thursday marked the last day of school for many students across Minnesota, and as they face the first weekend of summer break, Gov. Tim Walz has a challenge for them: Get outside and go camping.

The governor’s office announced Thursday the new “School’s Out – Camp Out Challenge” for Saturday, when there’ll be free admission to Minnesota’s 75 state parks in honor of National Get Outdoors Day.

In a news release, the Department of Natural Resources says it hopes to fill all 4,800 state park campsites on Saturday. Commissioner Sarah Strommen suggests that anyone interested make a campsite reservations soon.

The goal of School’s Out – Camp Out is to encourage school-age kids to step outside and take in Minnesota’s natural beauty, as well as enjoy an opportunity to unplug from technology, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said in a statement.

What’s The Weather Going To Be Like This Weekend?

According to meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, the weekend looks to be warm and sunny with highs in the 80s. There’s a chance for showers and isolated storms Saturday and Sunday, depending on where you are.

Where Can I Get Camping Supplies?

The DNR’s “I Can Camp” program offers a tent, an air mattress, a cooking stove and other gear for $60 per family. Sign up for the program here.

Also, some stores, such as REI, offer camping gear rentals.