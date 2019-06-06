Tony Awards:Bone up on the Tony Award contenders before they air Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m.
Filed Under:Ap, Baby Death, Homicide, Local TV, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say a man is in custody in the death of a 2-month-old baby.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says the infant was pronounced dead shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday at Children’s Hospital following an incident that occurred earlier in the day on the city’s north side. The medical examiner says it’s a homicide case.

Police say a child abuse call was received around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the man struck the baby, causing serious and life-threatening injuries. The child later died.

Police say they don’t have a motive and are still investigating.

