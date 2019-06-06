  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baseball, New entry policies, Target Field, Twins


MINNESOTA (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins announced Thursday changes coming to Target Field aimed at speeding up the process by which fans get through security.

With the team doing so well, the number of people going to the Minneapolis ballpakr has jumped. So, the Twins are making two changes to the ballpark’s security protocol.

RELATED: Twins Fever Causing Big Headaches At Target Field Entrances

One starts with the Twins’ next homestand on June 11. Fans will be able to keep personal items like cell phones, keys, wallets, and small clutch purses in their pockets while going through security.

(credit: Minnesota Twins)

Then on July 5, only single-compartment bags — such as purses, clutch purses, clear bags, drawstring bags, diaper bags and medically-necessary items — will be allowed in the ballpark. Backpacks, laptop bags and duffel bags will be prohibited.

Matt Hoy, senior vice president of operation, also wants to remind season ticket holders that there are entrance lanes dedicated for them and for people who do not have any bags.

For more information on the new entry policies, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.