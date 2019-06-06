MINNESOTA (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins announced Thursday changes coming to Target Field aimed at speeding up the process by which fans get through security.
With the team doing so well, the number of people going to the Minneapolis ballpakr has jumped. So, the Twins are making two changes to the ballpark’s security protocol.
One starts with the Twins’ next homestand on June 11. Fans will be able to keep personal items like cell phones, keys, wallets, and small clutch purses in their pockets while going through security.
Then on July 5, only single-compartment bags — such as purses, clutch purses, clear bags, drawstring bags, diaper bags and medically-necessary items — will be allowed in the ballpark. Backpacks, laptop bags and duffel bags will be prohibited.
Matt Hoy, senior vice president of operation, also wants to remind season ticket holders that there are entrance lanes dedicated for them and for people who do not have any bags.
For more information on the new entry policies, click here.