MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A kayaker found a male body in the Mississippi River near the St. Cloud Hospital Wednesday evening, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said. The body has not yet been identified and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is completing an autopsy.
Investigators found a small campsite near the body but it is unknown if there was any connection between the site and the found man’s body.
Officers say the man was wearing a light-colored t-shirt with green stripes, tan jean shorts and black socks. The man weighed around 150 pounds and measured 5’6″ tall. Officers say they found no identification on him.
The Sheriff’s Office says they are continuing to investigate and ask for any information the public may have. The phone number for the Sheriff’s Office is (320) 251-4240.