MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Lyft driver from Coon Rapids bought one lottery ticket at a gas station on Tuesday, and it ended up being worth a $1 million.
Minnesota Lottery officials announced Friday that Kodjo Ayewonou, an immigrant from West Africa, handed in a winning Mega Millions ticket this week at the state lottery headquarters.
When asked what he is going to do with the money, Ayewonou said he’ll use it to help the nonprofit he started, the Ebenezer Charity Foundation, which provides access to clean water for people in West Africa.
He told lottery officials he’s been praying and working for his cause, which will now include plans to dig wells in West Africa and educate orphans in his hometown of Togo.
Along with supporting his charity, Ayewonou says he also wants to buy a Jeep.
Lottery officials say Ayewonou bought his winning ticket Tuesday at the Shady Oak BP in Eden Prairie, adding that the business will get a $5,000 bonus.