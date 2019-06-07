Tony Awards:Bone up on the Tony Award contenders before they air Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Barricaded Suspect, Fairview Avenue, Minnehaha Avenue, St. Paul News, SWAT Team


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul police say one person is in custody after a standoff with a barricaded suspect Thursday afternoon.

SWAT team officers responded to an area near the intersection of Fairview and Minnehaha avenues just before 3 p.m. The situation lasted about two hours.

On Friday, police said the man was found hiding inside a garage. He was arrested for first-degree attempted murder and aggravated robbery in connection with a shooting that happened in Sunrise Township last month.’

Three others have been arrested in that crime.

He was taken into custody and was being held at Chisago County Jail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.