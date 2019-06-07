Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul police say one person is in custody after a standoff with a barricaded suspect Thursday afternoon.
SWAT team officers responded to an area near the intersection of Fairview and Minnehaha avenues just before 3 p.m. The situation lasted about two hours.
On Friday, police said the man was found hiding inside a garage. He was arrested for first-degree attempted murder and aggravated robbery in connection with a shooting that happened in Sunrise Township last month.’
Three others have been arrested in that crime.
He was taken into custody and was being held at Chisago County Jail.