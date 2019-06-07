Tony Awards:Bone up on the Tony Award contenders before they air Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 16-year-old walked away with minor injuries Thursday after he fell asleep while driving in Lynden Township, officials say.

(credit: Stearns County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say the Clearwater teen was traveling southbound on County Road 75 around 4:14 p.m. when he drove into a ditch, hit a driveway approach and flew 150 feet before hitting the ground. The vehicle then struck a tree a came to a stop.

The teen told deputies he fell asleep while driving home from work. He suffered minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

