Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 16-year-old walked away with minor injuries Thursday after he fell asleep while driving in Lynden Township, officials say.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 16-year-old walked away with minor injuries Thursday after he fell asleep while driving in Lynden Township, officials say.
Authorities say the Clearwater teen was traveling southbound on County Road 75 around 4:14 p.m. when he drove into a ditch, hit a driveway approach and flew 150 feet before hitting the ground. The vehicle then struck a tree a came to a stop.
The teen told deputies he fell asleep while driving home from work. He suffered minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.