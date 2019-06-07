MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler has recommended an undergraduate tuition increase of 2.5% for the Twin Cities campus next fall.
His final budget proposal comes before Kaler steps down this summer, effective July 1.
During the 2019 session, the state legislature requested the Board of Regents to keep tuition increases below 3% each year.
The proposed $4.1 billion budget for fiscal year 2020, which is a 3% increase from the previous year, includes a 2.25% salary pool for faculty and staff as well.
The recommended budget also calls for a 1.5% tuition increase for each of the greater Minnesota U of M campuses. It includes base funding increases for the Duluth, Crookston and Morris campuses, as well as the law school, the vet diagnostic lab and extension.
“This budget reflects the most critical priorities for the University, which include delivering affordable, high quality education, increasing efficiency in operations and achieving excellence in all three areas of our mission: instruction, research and outreach,” Kaler said.
Kaler is asking the Board of Regents to back his proposal. The Board is seeking public comment on the budget prior to and following its regular meeting on June 14. Anyone with input can submit comments on the Board’s website.
The Board is expected to vote on the budget during a special June 19 meeting.