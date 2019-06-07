Tony Awards:Bone up on the Tony Award contenders before they air Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Eric Kaler, Minneapolis News, Tuition Increase, University Of Minnesota


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler has recommended an undergraduate tuition increase of 2.5% for the Twin Cities campus next fall.

His final budget proposal comes before Kaler steps down this summer, effective July 1.

During the 2019 session, the state legislature requested the Board of Regents to keep tuition increases below 3% each year.

The proposed $4.1 billion budget for fiscal year 2020, which is a 3% increase from the previous year, includes a 2.25% salary pool for faculty and staff as well.

The recommended budget also calls for a 1.5% tuition increase for each of the greater Minnesota U of M campuses. It includes base funding increases for the Duluth, Crookston and Morris campuses, as well as the law school, the vet diagnostic lab and extension.

“This budget reflects the most critical priorities for the University, which include delivering affordable, high quality education, increasing efficiency in operations and achieving excellence in all three areas of our mission: instruction, research and outreach,” Kaler said.

Kaler is asking the Board of Regents to back his proposal. The Board is seeking public comment on the budget prior to and following its regular meeting on June 14. Anyone with input can submit comments on the Board’s website.

The Board is expected to vote on the budget during a special June 19 meeting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.