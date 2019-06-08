Tony Awards:Bone up on the Tony Award contenders before they air Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Delta now offers nonstop flights from MSP Airport to Mexico City. The new service kicked off with two Saturday flights.

Delta partnered with Aeromexico to bring the service to customers in the Twin Cities.

“We’ve heard from our Twin Cities customers that Mexico City is at the top of their most requested destinations and this new service will give them just that and more,” said Steve Sear, Delta’s president-international and executive vice president of global sales.

The flights will use Delta’s Airbus A319 and offer nonstop service from all U.S. Delta hubs to Aeromexico’s hub at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City.

“On average, 700 people a day travel from MSP to Mexico. This new service and the connections from Mexico City to destinations beyond will make travel between Minnesota and locations south of the border easier and more convenient,” said Brian Ryks, CEO and executive director of Metropolitan Airports Commission.

Delta began service to Seoul-Incheon airport in April, and the airline also announced proposed service to Shanghai beginning in 2020.

