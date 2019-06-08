Tony Awards:Bone up on the Tony Award contenders before they air Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jeffrey Lo, who sparked an AMBER Alert Friday morning, after investigators say he attacked his estranged girlfriend and kidnapped his two daughters, has been booked into Washington County Jail.

Lo, 24, was found by law enforcement in a wooded area of Cottage Grove with his daughters, ages 1 and 3, who were unharmed.

Jeffrey Lo (credit: Washington Co. Jail)

Investigators say he earlier hid in the back of his former girlfriend’s minivan, and assaulted her soon after she and their daughters got inside at about 6:30 a.m. The woman escaped, and he then drove off with the girls. The victim has a restraining order against Lo.

An AMBER Alert was issued about two hours later, and investigators credit a passer-by and other tips from the public for Lo’s quick capture. He was not armed when he surrendered, and was taken into custody without incident.

Lo is expected to be charged with assault, kidnapping, damage to property and violating a no-contact order.

