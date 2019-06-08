Tony Awards:Bone up on the Tony Award contenders before they air Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a man was found dead Thursday evening inside the ticket booth at the Wadena County Fairgrounds.

No foul play is suspected at this time, police say.

Wadena police officers responded to the fairgrounds for a report of “something found that was concerning.” There, they located the body of a man inside the ticket booth.

The body has been sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, and officials say more information will be released pending family notification.

