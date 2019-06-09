Tony Awards:Bone up on the Tony Award contenders before they air Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m.
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a man is dead after a shooting at a home in northwestern Minnesota.

Becker County sheriff’s deputies and White Earth police were called early Sunday to the shooting at a home in Maple Grove Township, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Detroit Lakes.

Authorities say the shooting does not appear to be random, and there is apparently no threat to the public.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

