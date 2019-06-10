MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is in custody following an overnight shooting in downtown Minneapolis that left one man dead and another seriously injured.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Monday in an alley that separates the Gay 90’s and the police station on North 4th Street.
Officers quickly responded to the scene, where witnesses pointed out the gunman. Police tried to stop him, but he ran off. Officers gave chase and arrested him.
Since the shooting happened just after bar close, several people were in the area. Officers interviewed a number of witnesses, and investigators are also looking to see if surveillance video captured the shooting.
Police say the man injured in the shooting is in critical condition.
