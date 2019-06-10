Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Minneapolis News, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men suffered non-life threatening injuries after a shooting Monday afternoon on the 2200 block of Plymouth Avenue North, Minneapolis police said. Just before 3 p.m. police say they responded to a report of a shooting, where one male adult victim was already transported near a hospital.

Police say they pursued a vehicle fleeing the area, but the driver and a passenger fled the vehicle after stopping. Police were able to apprehend them.

A second injured male adult was found in the back seat and was taken via ambulance to a hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

 

