MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Mall of America announced Monday actor Sarah Jessica Parker will be on hand at the grand opening of her new boutique in July.

The event, which will include a Q & A and an in-store shopping experience with Parker, will be held Sunday, July 16, beginning at 3:45 p.m. The Q & A will be held in Nordstrom Court, and immediately following, guests will have the opportunity to shop with Parker at her boutique, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. The store is located on level 1, West in MOA.

Guests for the shopping experience can line up beginning at 10 a.m. and will be invited into the store on a first come, first served basis.

 

Comments
  1. CTTV15@Hotmail.com says:
    June 10, 2019 at 11:52 am

    She better have a strong security detail for her safety.. the MOA is pretty dicey these days..

    Reply

