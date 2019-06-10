Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota-based Target announced Monday that they’ll be providing better benefits for their full and part-time workers.
A new backup care benefit for when school is suddenly called off gives workers up to 20 days of in-center or in-home childcare. It also covers eldercare.
In addition to medical leave when giving birth to a baby, employees will get up to four weeks of paid family leave when there’s a new child or a worker needs to care for a spouse or parent.
Target is also offering up to 10,000 dollars to employees who adopt or have a baby through surrogacy.