By Frank Vascellaro
Target

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota-based Target announced Monday that they’ll be providing better benefits for their full and part-time workers.

A new backup care benefit for when school is suddenly called off gives workers up to 20 days of in-center or in-home childcare. It also covers eldercare.

In addition to medical leave when giving birth to a baby, employees will get up to four weeks of paid family leave when there’s a new child or a worker needs to care for a spouse or parent.

Target is also offering up to 10,000 dollars to employees who adopt or have a baby through surrogacy.

