Filed Under:St. Paul Park
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Paul Park say crews have been dispatched to clean up a spill of hazardous material Tuesday afternoon.

There are few details available yet, but the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 1 p.m.

Authorities say that Tennis Sanitation was the site of the potential exposure.

The St. Paul Park Police Department says that no evacuation was necessary.

It’s not clear yet how many people were exposed to the spill.

Stay with WCCO.com for more developments.

