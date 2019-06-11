  • WCCO 4On Air

HUDSON, Wis. (AP)


HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin father accused of killing his son from Minnesota has taken the witness stand and denied fatally shooting the teenager.

(credit: St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office)

Forty-three-year-old Kayle Fleischauer testified in St. Croix County Circuit Court late Monday in the April 2018 death of his 19-year-old son, Chase, who graduated from Tartan High School in Oakdale, Minnesota.

Fleischauer testified that he loved his son and would never shoot him. The defense claims the teen accidentally shot himself at his father’s New Richmond home. Defense experts testified Monday that no gunshot residue was found on the defendant’s hand, but was found on the victim’s hands.

Prosecutors also said the teen had injuries to his neck, arm and ear inflicted by his father. The defense contends the two were just wrestling.

