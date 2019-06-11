  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 42-year-old woman died Monday afternoon after her car collided head-on with a semi truck in central Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 1:45 p.m., on Highway 65 about 5 miles south of Mora.

Stacy Gariepy, of Mora, was heading north on the highway when her Chevrolet Classic crossed the center lines and slammed into the semi.

Gariepy died at the scene.

The driver of the semi, a 35-year-old man from Harris, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

