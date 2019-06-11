  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Anoka County are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspects involved in a home invasion last week.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, police in Columbia Heights responded just after midnight Wednesday to a home on the 4500 block of Madison St. Northeast on a report of a home invasion involving four or five individuals.

Investigators say the homeowner, an 87-year-old man, and his 89-year-old wife were awakened by a man armed with a semi-automatic pistol demanding money.

Officials say the homeowner’s 58-year-old son, who also lives in the home, was forced from his bedroom to another area in the home while the suspects continued their demands.

According to the sheriff’s office, the armed man struck the homeowner in the head with his pistol before he and the other individuals fled the home taking a television, a cell phone and a wallet.

Below is a photo MNDOT cameras captured of a vehicle speeding in the area shortly after the 911 call:

Credit: Anoka County Sheriff’s Department

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Columbia Heights Police Department or the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 763-427-1212.

