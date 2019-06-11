Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people reported a man wearing a mask at Patrick Eagan Park last Thursday and Friday, the city says. The first report came after an incident Thursday morning around 9 a.m. when a woman was jogging through the park. Officers did not find anything suspicious that day, the city says.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people reported a man wearing a mask at Patrick Eagan Park last Thursday and Friday, the city says. The first report came after an incident Thursday morning around 9 a.m. when a woman was jogging through the park. Officers did not find anything suspicious that day, the city says.
The second report occurred Thursday just after noon when families say they they saw a man crawl out of the woods near the zip line.
The city says the third report was on Friday around 10:30 a.m. when witnesses saw a man come out of the woods and stand year a child before going back into the woods.
The city describes the suspect as a man with a smaller frame, wearing a gray hooted sweatshirt and sunglasses. He was also reportedly wearing a blue tight-fitting mask covering his mouth and nose.
Those with further information are asked to call the Eagan Police Department at (651) 675-5799 or file a report online.