  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brent Holck, Maple Grove, Ticket Fraud Scheme, University Of Minnesota, Wire Fraud


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Court documents show a former University of Minnesota ticketing director skimmed more than $360,000 in a long-running scheme.

The Star Tribune reports the amount was disclosed shortly before a federal judge sentenced 37-year-old Brent Holck of Maple Grove to prison.

Holck reported to prison on Monday. He will be there for 21 months after pleading guilty to siphoning money from April 2012 to January 2017.

According to sentencing documents, Holck must repay more than $361,000 to the university.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.